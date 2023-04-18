Commodities

Japan aluminium stocks down 3.1% in March from Feb

April 18, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell by 3.1% to 370,700 tonnes at the end of March from 382,400 tonnes at the end of February, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

　　　　　　　

MAR 2023

FEB 2023

MAR 2022

Yokohama

165,900

170,400

136,600

Nagoya

180,900

191,000

201,100

Osaka

23,900

21,000

16,600

TOTAL

370,700

382,400

354,300

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

