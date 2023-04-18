Japan aluminium stocks down 3.1% in March from Feb

April 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell by 3.1% to 370,700 tonnes at the end of March from 382,400 tonnes at the end of February, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Tuesday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):
MAR 2023
FEB 2023
MAR 2022
Yokohama
165,900
170,400
136,600
Nagoya
180,900
191,000
201,100
Osaka
23,900
21,000
16,600
TOTAL
370,700
382,400
354,300
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.