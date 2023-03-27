Japan aluminium stocks down 2.6% in Feb from Jan -Marubeni

March 27 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell by 2.6% to 382,400 tonnes at the end of February from 392,500 tonnes at the end of January, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):

FEB 2023

JAN 2023

FEB 2022

Yokohama

170,400

164,200

120,000

Nagoya

191,000

206,700

159,800

Osaka

21,000

21,600

14,800

TOTAL

382,400

392,500

294,600

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.