Japan aluminium stocks down 2.6% in Feb from Jan -Marubeni

March 27 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT fell by 2.6% to 382,400 tonnes at the end of February from 392,500 tonnes at the end of January, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tonnes):
FEB 2023
JAN 2023
FEB 2022
Yokohama
170,400
164,200
120,000
Nagoya
191,000
206,700
159,800
Osaka
21,000
21,600
14,800
TOTAL
382,400
392,500
294,600
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)
