Japan Airport Terminal Co. Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 15, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Japan Airport Terminal Co (JP:9706) has released an update.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. reported robust financial growth in the first half of FY2024, with operating revenues rising by 31.6% and net income increasing by 45.6% compared to the previous year. The company announced a revised dividend forecast, reflecting its strong performance. Investors can expect continued financial stability and potential growth in the upcoming fiscal period.

