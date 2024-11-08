News & Insights

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Boosts Dividend Forecast

November 08, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Japan Airport Terminal Co (JP:9706) has released an update.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. announced an increase in its interim dividends to 35 yen per share, reflecting a proactive approach to returning profits to shareholders. The company also revised its year-end dividend forecast to 35 yen per share, resulting in a total annual dividend of 70 yen per share. This decision aligns with their strategy to maintain stable dividends while supporting major investments like the expansion of Haneda Airport.

