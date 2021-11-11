Japan Airlines' Zip Air to fly first pan-Pacific low-cost carrier route

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd's 9201.T low-cost carrier (LCC) Zip Air will open a new route connecting Tokyo and Los Angeles, saying it will become the first LCC to fly a pan-Pacific route connecting Asia and North America.

Zip Air, in an announcement on Friday, said the route will open on Dec. 25 this year and is likely to fly three times a week.

Japan Airlines has previously spoken of plans to bolster its low-cost operations as borders open up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

