Japan Airlines to post record $2.2 bln net loss this year - Nikkei

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co 9201.T is likely to post a record net loss of about 230 billion yen ($2.20 billion) in the business year ending in March 2021, battered by a coronavirus-led plunge in demand, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

($1 = 104.7700 yen)

