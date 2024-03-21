News & Insights

Japan Airlines To Introduce 42 Aircraft From Boeing, Airbus To Expand International Network

March 21, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY.OB), Thursday announced its decision to introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus (EADSY), along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from the Boeing Company (BA).

The airlines said that the newly introduced aircraft will expand the company's presence in international markets, especially in regions such as North America, Asia, and India.

The company plans to introduce the aircrafts over approximately six years, starting in 2027.

The airline also shared its plan to expand its international network by increasing the combined supply capacity of both full-service carriers and low-cost carriers by approximately 1.4 times.

Currently, Japan Airlines' stock is trading at $9.55, up 0.74 percent on the Other OTC.

