Japan Airlines says board member Tottori to become president

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 17, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

Recasts with official announcement

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines 9201.T Senior Managing Executive Officer Mitsuko Tottori will become the president of the company effective April 1, the company announced on Wednesday.

Current President Yuji Akasaka will become the chairperson while he continues to hold a representative director title, Japan Airlines said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

