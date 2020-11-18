Japan Airlines raises $1.8 bln in new share sale

Adds details

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd 9201.T on Wednesday said it has raised 183 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in a share sale which was aimed at strengthening its finances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline was able to raise more funds than it had planned as the share price rose on the news of the coronavirus vaccine. Japan Airlines had said earlier it would raise up to up to 168 billion yen from the share sale.

Japan Airlines priced the shares at 1,916 yen, 3% lower than the close of Wednesday, giving investors the smallest discount of the range between 3% and 6%.

The shares rose 7% since the day before the share sale was announced on Nov. 6.

Airlines around the globe are struggling to ride out a

pandemic that has cast a dark shadow across the global travel

industry. Although Japan hasn't been hit as hard as the United

States and Europe, its travel industry is suffering.

($1 = 103.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Tom Hogue and Louise Heavens)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.