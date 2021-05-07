Japan Airlines Q4 loss deepens as pandemic curbs air travel

Add details and context

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines 9201.T (JAL) on Friday said its fourth quarter operating loss quadrupled to 104.1 billion yen ($953.9 million) as coronavirus restrictions continued to curb air travel demand.

The result for the three months to March 31, whichcompares with a loss of 25.9 billion yen a year ago, was worse than an estimated average 88.96 billion yen loss from three analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

Japan's second-biggest airline and other carriers around the world have had to cope with a collapse in international and domestic air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.

The airline did not provide an earnings forecast for the current business year. Eleven analysts predict an average 56 billion yen loss, Refinitiv data shows.

JAL, like bigger local revival ANA Holdings, 9202.T saw demand rebound on domestic routes at the end of last year to around half of pre-pandemic levels helped by a government discounts on air tickets and hotels.

That recovery, however, faltered as fresh waves of coronavirus infections prompted new lockdowns.

Passengers on international routes are still only around 5% of what the carrier would normally see.

Japan Airlines has so far avoided making major cuts to staffing levels and workers' salaries to reduce costs during the slump.

It plans to retire 24 of its Boeing Co. BA.N 777 widebodies by March 2023 to lower expenses.

The company in November shored up its finances with a 183 billion yen stock offer that was equivalent to 30% of its existing shares.

($1 = 109.1300 yen)

