Japan Airlines Q1 Profit Up; Reaffirms Full-Year Forecast

July 30, 2025 — 02:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JPNRF, JAPSY, 9201.T), on Wednesday, announced that profit attributable to owners of parent increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the three months ended June 30, profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 27.08 billion yen from 13.98 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 60.04 yen versus 32 yen last year.

Operating profit surged to 43.317 billion yen from 19.07 billion yen in the previous year.

Revenue increased to 471.08 billion yen from 424.07 billion yen last year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year consolidated financial results and dividend forecasts as announced on May 2.

Japan Airlines closed trading 0.12% higher at 2,928 yen on the Tokyo exchange.

