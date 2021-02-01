Japan Airlines Posts Nine-month Loss; Revenue Down 68.0% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd (JAPSY.OB) reported a loss attributable to owners of parent of 212.7 billion yen compared to profit of 74.8 billion yen, previous year. Loss per basic share was 597.38 yen compared to profit of 216.99 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 356.5 billion yen, a decline of 68.0 percent from last year.

For fiscal 2020, Japan Airlines Co. forecasts: a loss of 300.0 billion yen; and revenue of 460.0 billion yen. Previously, the company projected loss in a range of 270.0 billion yen to 240.0 billion yen; and revenue of 530.0 billion yen-600.0 billion yen.

