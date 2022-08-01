Commodities

Japan Airlines posts narrower Q1 operating loss

Satoshi Sugiyama
Japan Airlines on Monday posted a narrower 30.2 billion yen ($228 million) operating loss for the first quarter, aided by a recovery in travel demand as pandemic-related restrictions eased.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 missed an average 28.5 billion yen operating loss estimated by four analysts, according to Refinitiv data. A year earlier, the company reported a 76.8 billion yen operating loss.

($1 = 132.5300 yen)

