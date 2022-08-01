Markets

Japan Airlines Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co. Ltd (JAPSY.OB) posted a first-quarter loss of 19.56 billion yen compared to a loss of 57.92 billion yen, prior year. Basic loss per share was 44.76 yen compared to a loss of 132.54 yen. Revenue increased to 268.90 billion yen from 133.03 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 45 billion yen; and revenue of 1.39 trillion yen.

Japan Airlines noted that it cannot pay the interim dividends to shareholders. The Group said it will aim for achieving profit target and dividends payment for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular