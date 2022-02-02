Japan Airlines narrows nine-month loss, maintains guidance

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) 9201.T reported on Wednesday a nine-month operating loss of 183.3 billion yen ($1.60 billion), narrower than a year earlier, and maintained its full-year earnings guidance despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The figures released for the nine months to Dec. 31 implied a third-quarter operating loss of 31.5 billion yen according to a Reuters calculation, roughly in line with the average 29.8 billion yen third quarter operating loss forecast by four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the 12 months to March 2022, Japan's second-biggest airline maintained its forecast for a 198 billion yen operating loss issued in early November before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread around the world.

That compares with the average 182 billion yen full-year operating loss predicted by nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.7400 yen)

