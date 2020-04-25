Japan Airlines looking to tap banks for $2.8 bln in funding-NHK

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co 9201.T is discussing the possibility of securing financing totalling $2.8 billion from its lenders to cushion the financial blow of the coronavirus outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

The airline, which has seen its passenger numbers tumble as it has slashed 90% of its international flights and 60% of domestic flights, has tapped its main lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T, Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T and other banks for extra funding, NHK said, citing unnamed sources.

It was also considering securing special emergency funding from the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), it added.

The airline was not immediately available for comment.

Global airlines are struggling to pay fixed costs as the majority of their planes have been grounded due to travelling restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan's government has promised financial support for the country's airlines as part of a coronavirus stimulus package equivalent to a fifth of Japan's annual GDP, although it has yet to say how much they will receive.

JAL and its rival ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T are not government owned, but ties with regulators are close, with officials and politicians willing to extend financial help in troubled times to support a domestic aviation network which connects an island archipelago stretching almost 3,000 kilometres (1,800 miles).

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that ANA is seeking a $2.8 billion credit line from the DBJ, and is working with private banks to bring forward $930 million in borrowing that had been scheduled for June.

($1 = 107.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

