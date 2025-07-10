Is Japan Airlines (JAPSY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Japan Airlines (JAPSY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. JAPSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45. Over the past year, JAPSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.92 and as low as 8.07, with a median of 9.52.

Investors should also recognize that JAPSY has a P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JAPSY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.44. Within the past 52 weeks, JAPSY's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.14.

Finally, our model also underscores that JAPSY has a P/CF ratio of 5.11. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.17. Over the past 52 weeks, JAPSY's P/CF has been as high as 5.24 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 4.47.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Japan Airlines is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JAPSY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

