Japan airlines JAL, ANA consider diverting routes around Russia

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The presidents of Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) 9201.T and ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T subsidiary All Nippon Airways on Wednesday said they are considering using routes that do not pass over Russia, due to security concerns prompted by that country's invasion of Ukraine.

JAL also said it will suspend weekly round-trip flight services between Tokyo and Moscow again this week.

