Japan airlines JAL, ANA consider diverting routes around Russia

Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
The presidents of Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc subsidiary All Nippon Airways on Wednesday said they are considering using routes that do not pass over Russia, due to security concerns prompted by that country's invasion of Ukraine.

JAL also said it will suspend weekly round-trip flight services between Tokyo and Moscow again this week.

