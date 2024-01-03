News & Insights

Japan Airlines estimates loss of about $105 mln from collision

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 03, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya, Kaori Kaneko, Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines 9201.T (JAL) estimated on Thursday that the collision of its flight JL516 with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Tuesday would result in an operating loss of about 15 billion yen ($104.81 million).

The loss of the aircraft will be covered by insurance, the company said, adding it was assessing the impact on its earnings forecast for the financial year ending March 31.

Insurance industry sources have said U.S. insurer AIG AIG.N was the lead insurer on a $130 million "all-risks" policy for the two-year-old JAL Airbus AIR.PA A350 widebody jet that was destroyed by a fire after the collision at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

It was the first-ever hull loss globally for the A350 model, according to Aviation Safety Network. The type, made largely from carbon composite, entered commercial service in 2015.

Shares of JAL rose 0.5%, showing a muted reaction to the crash as trading resumed after the New Year's holiday. They initially fell as much as 2.4% before recovering from that drop.

Japanese authorities said on Wednesday the passenger jet had been given permission to land, but the smaller plane had not been cleared for take-off, based on control tower transcripts.

Experts stress it usually takes the failure of multiple safety guardrails for an airplane accident to happen.

Separately, nearly 200 passengers were stranded overnight at New Chitose airport near the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, from which flight JL516 had departed, as flights arrived late due to delays, a spokesperson for airport operator Hokkaido Airports said on Thursday.

($1 = 143.1100 yen)

Planes collide at Tokyo airport https://tmsnrt.rs/3voz8lS

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jamie Freed)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

