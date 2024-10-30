Japan Airlines Co. Aims for Financial Stability and Growth

Japan Airlines Co (JP:9201) has released an update.

Japan Airlines Co. is committed to enhancing corporate value through a transparent governance system, aiming for stable shareholder returns while adapting to market changes. The company plans to maintain a strong financial structure, targeting a dividend payout ratio of around 35%, with expected growth in revenue and profit driving future dividends.

