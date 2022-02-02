Japan Airlines 9-Month Loss Narrows, Revenues Rise; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd (JAPSY.OB) reported Wednesday that its nine-month net loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 128.3 billion yen from prior year's loss of 212.7 billion yen. Meanwhile, the company recorded a profit of 74.8 billion yen in the pre-pandemic 2019.

EBIT was a loss of 183.3 billion yen, significantly improved from loss of 294.1 billion yen a year ago.

Revenue climbed 39.8 percent to 498.4 billion yen from 356.5 billion yen in the previous year, while it declined 55.2 percent from 1.11 trillion yen recorded in 2019.

International Passenger revenue grew 156.8 percent year-on-year, Domestic Passenger revenue increased 27.4 percent and cargo mail revenue grew 77.1 percent year-on-year.

In the third quarter, net loss was 23.3 billion yen, and revenue was 207.8 billion yen, up 28.5 percent.

In Japan, Japan Airlines shares were trading at 2,249 yen, up 3.50 percent.

