Japan activist investor Murakami eyes takeover of former Toshiba unit

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Machine Co 6104.T said on Friday a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami planned a takeover bid for the former Toshiba Corp 6502.T subsidiary.

Office Support Co, backed by Japan's most prominent activist shareholder, plans to launch a tender offer for Toshiba Machine on Tuesday, according to the molding machine maker.

Should the bid become hostile, it would be a relatively uncommon occurrence in Japan, where such a move is seen as taboo with many companies shielded by cross-share holdings.

Toshiba Machine said in a statement that the planned takeover could potentially disturb the company's effort to maximise its corporate value and the interest of other shareholders.

Office Support and other related funds currently hold a combined 11.49% of Toshiba Machine's total voting rights, Toshiba Machine said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

