Japan 5-yr JGB auction average yield at 0.291%, lowest accepted 0.295%

September 11, 2023 — 11:36 pm EDT

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance said the yield at an auction of five-year government bonds on Tuesday averaged 0.291%, with the lowest accepted level at 0.295%.

The tail - the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid - was 0.02 yen, compared with 0.03 yen at last month's auction.

