Japan 30-yr JGB auction sees average yield at 1.629%; lowest accepted level at 1.649%

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance said the yield at an auction of 30-year government bonds on Friday averaged 1.629%, with the lowest accepted level at 1.649%.

The tail - the difference between the lowest bid and average bid - was 0.4 yen, compared with 1.2 yen at last month's auction.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita)

