Japan 30-year yields drop after 'super strong' bond auction

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese 30-year government bond yields retreated on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected demand at an auction of the securities.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 4.5 basis points (bps) to 1.555% as of 0434 GMT after rising as high as 1.615% earlier in the day, although that was lower than the multi-month peak of 1.63% at the end of last week.

The Ministry of Finance sold about 727 billion yen ($5.07 billion) of the bonds at an average yield of 1.593%, with the yield at 1.595% for the lowest accepted price.

The closely watched bid-to-cover ratio - which compares total bids to the amount of securities sold - rose to the highest since January 2022, showing "super strong demand" for the bonds, said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Ultimately, real money investors expect that the super-long end won't rise very fast. So, they stepped in to buy actively," he said.

"This was a test for the market to determine where the level for super-long yields should be" following the Bank of Japan's unexpected decision at the end of the last to relax its yield curve control, said Omori.

For the 30-year JGB, "I think 1.6% is going to be a key level now," he added.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC sank 3.5 bps to 1.285%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was 1.5 bps higher at 0.635%, but still below the 9 1/2-year year peak of 0.655% reached last Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 yen to 146.67, continuing to pull away from a nearly five-month low of 146.24 touched on Friday.

At the short end, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC edged down 1 bp to 0.19%.

($1 = 143.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

