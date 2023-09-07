Japan 30-year yield rises after lacklustre auction

By Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese 30-year government bond (JGB) yields ticked higher on Thursday as an auction for the bond saw poor response.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 1.645% following the auction, after hitting a one-week low of 1.635% earlier in the Asian hours.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.655%.

The Ministry of Finance said it sold nearly 725 billion yen ($4.91 billion) of the 30-year bond on Thursday. The yield for the lowest accepted price was at 1.656%, while the yield at the average price was 1.64%.

The tail - the difference between the lowest bid and average bid at the auction - came in at 0.28 yen, compared with last month's 0.04 yen, signaling poor demand.

"People were expecting a weak auction, but the result was even weaker than their forecast," said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Nobody wants to go long the 30-year at these levels."

Analysts also pointed to the fact that investors bought ahead of Thursday's auction as a factor in the lacklustre showing.

The 30-year JGB auction on Thursday capped an entire month of weak results across all tenors, raising concerns over demand at the 20-year JGB sale scheduled for Sept. 14.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.385% after dipping down as low as 1.37% on Thursday.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell to 1.795%, the lowest since Aug. 18, before last being flat at 1.81%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.015%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC ticked down 0.5 bp to 0.22%.

($1 = 147.61 yen)

(Reporting by Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.