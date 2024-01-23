Japan 2023 crude steel output falls 2.5% yr/yr amid soft demand

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Crude steel output in Japan, the world's third-largest producer, fell 2.5% in 2023 from the prior year due to subdued demand from the manufacturing and construction sectors, as well as weak exports as top producer China raised exports.

Output dropped for the second consecutive year to 87 million metric tons, marking the lowest level since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted demand, figures from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation showed on Tuesday.

"While automobile production showed signs of recovery in 2023 compared to the previous year, during which the prolonged shortage of chips and other components led to repeated output target reductions, other manufacturing sectors remained sluggish," a researcher at the federation said.

"In the construction sector, overall demand remained soft due to delays in construction schedules arising from labour shortages and elevated material prices," he added.

Japanese steelmakers were unable to capitalise on a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar, he said, as Chinese steel mills increased exports to Southeast Asia, a region where Japanese companies traditionally exported a significant amount of steel products.

China's 2023 steel exports are forecast to have hit a seven-year high of more than 90 million tons amid weak demand at home reflecting a struggling property sector, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

On the supply side, the Japanese steelmakers have been reducing the number of blast furnaces in recent years, shifting their focus from sheer production volume to value-added products, aimed at securing higher profits.

"It seems challenging for Japan's steel output to rebound to the 100 million tons level, considering the current supply capacity landscape," the researcher added.

Steel production output rose 1.1% in December from a year earlier to 6.98 million tons.

Output, which is not seasonally-adjusted, decreased 1.8 % from November.

