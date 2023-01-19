Japan 2022 crude import volume up 8.5%, first y/y rise in 10 yrs

January 19, 2023 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's customs-cleared crude oil imports rose 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier, while the value of imported crude oil jumped 91.5% to 13.27 trillion yen due to soaring oil prices and a weaker yen, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday.

Japan, the world's fourth-biggest crude buyer, imported 2.70

million barrels per day (156.62 million kilolitres) of crude oil

last year, the preliminary data showed.

It marked the first year-on-year volume increase in 10 years and the

crude oil import price per kilolitre hit a record 84,728 yen ($661), the highest since the compatible data became available in 1979, the MOF said.

Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in volume fell 3.1% to 71.998 million tonnes in 2022 from a year earlier, but the value of imported LNG soared 97.5% to record 8.45 trillion yen.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased 2.5%

in 2022 to 115.38 million tonnes, while the value of imported thermal coal surged 196.7%, the data showed.

For December, crude oil imports rose 1.2% to 3.02 million bpd (14.885 million kl) of crude oil from a year earlier.

Japan's imports of LNG totalled 6.062 million tonnes last month, down 13.8% from a year earlier.

Imports of thermal coal for power generation increased by 7.4%

in December to 10.598 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following is a preliminary breakdown of energy imports for 2022 and last month, with volumes of crude, oil products and gasoline/naphtha

in million kilolitres; LNG, LPG and coal in million tonnes; values in million yen.

2022 figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 33,475,512 96.8

Crude Oil 156.619 8.5 13,270,104 91.5

Oil Products n/a n/a 2,833,457 32.4

(Mogas/Naphtha) 28.178 -16.4 2,147,192 29.9

LNG 71.998 -3.1 8,449,356 97.5

LPG 10.479 3.3 1,039,297 41.7

Coal 183.005 0.2 7,791,837 178.1

(Thermal Coal) 115.378 2.5 4,852,273 196.7

December figures

Fuel Volume Yr/Yr (%) Value Yr/Yr (%)

Mineral Fuels n/a n/a 3,183,405 44.1

Crude Oil 14.885 1.2 1,227,182 41.4

Oil Products n/a n/a 257,287 -1.4

(Mogas/Naphtha) 2.406 -15.5 168,577 -5.4

LNG 6.062 -13.8 817,516 36.8

LPG 0.901 -3.5 80,457 -6.9

Coal 16.374 3.2 797,958 108.1

(Thermal Coal) 10.598 7.4 556,958 157.5

($1 = 128.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
