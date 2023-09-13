Japan 20-yr JGB auction average yield at 1.433%, lowest accepted 1.437%

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance said the yield at an auction of 20-year government bonds on Thursday averaged 1.433%, with the lowest accepted level at 1.437%

The tail - the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid - was 0.07 yen, compared with 0.96 yen at last month's auction.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.