News & Insights

Japan 10-year JGB auction average yield at 0.768%, yield at lowest accepted price 0.770%

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

October 02, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A 10-year Japanese government bond auction on Tuesday had an average yield at 0.768%, while the yield at the lowest accepted price was 0.770%.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.93%. Another measure of demand called the tail was 0.02 yen, compared to 0.10 yen at the previous 10-year note auction last month.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC declined further following the result, and was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.755%. It had earlier risen to a decade-high of 0.78%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.