Japan 10-year bond yield falls after healthy auction outcome

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell on Wednesday, as sentiment was lifted by healthy demand for an auction in the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.385%.

The Finance Ministry auctioned about 2.7 trillion yen of the notes, with the bid-to-cover ratio - a closely watched measure of demand - improving to 4.02 times from the previous sale's 3.69 times.

"Outcome of the auction for 10-year bond was good, and investors who were not able to buy the bonds bought the securities today," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The decline in the 10-year bond yield underpinned sentiment for the longer ended notes. Investors shrugged off caution for the 30-year bond auction tomorrow."

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.975%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.215%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.400%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to -0.070% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.055%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 yen to 148.74, with a trading volume of 10,590 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

