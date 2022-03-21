JANX Advances Pipeline, INKT To File IND, Will LEGN's Carvykti Hit Blockbuster Status?

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the companies that reported fourth-quarter results and provided corporate updates on Friday.

1. Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX), which made its debut on the Nasdaq last June, remains on-track to submit IND filings for two of its programs this year.

The company is developing novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms.

In the first half of 2022, Janux expects to submit an IND application for its PSMA-TRACTr candidate, targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCPRC).

The IND application for its EGFR-TRACTr candidate, targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and non-small cell lung cancer is expected to be filed in the second half of 2022.

The company expects to submit an IND application for its first program derived from its TRACIr platform in 2023.

As of December 31, 2021, Janux had total cash of $375.0 million.

JANX closed Friday's trading at $16.86, up 3.82%.

2. Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN), which won FDA approval for its lead product Carvykti last month, looks forward to advancing its pipeline this year.

Carvykti, known generically as Ciltacabtagene autoleucel, or cita-cel, is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The drug is being co-developed by Legend Biotech and its collaboration partner Janssen Biotech Inc.

A New Drug Application for Cilta-cel was submitted to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan by Janssen in December 2021.

The drug has the potential to achieve peak sales, according to analysts.

As of December 31, 2021, Legend Biotech had approximately $887.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, deposits and short-term investments.

LEGN closed Friday's trading at $38.53, down 1.21%.

3. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel iNKT cell therapy for cancer, is advancing its proprietary allo-iNKTs alone and in combination with approved checkpoint antibodies in solid tumor cancers.

The lead product candidate AGENT-797 is in multiple phase I clinical trials in solid tumor cancers, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS.

The company's cash balance at December 31, 2021 was $39 million.

INKT closed Friday's trading at $3.14, up 1.29%.

