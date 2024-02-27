News & Insights

Janux Therapeutics surges as trial data for prostate cancer therapy shows promise

February 27, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Janux Therapeutics shares JANX.O more than doubled in value before the bell on Tuesday after the drug developer reported encouraging interim early-stage data for its experimental therapy to treat an advanced form of prostate cancer.

Its candidate, JANX007, reduced prostate-specific (PSA) antigen levels in majority of 23 dosed patients, the company said late on Monday, adding that deeper reductions were observed at higher doses.

PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland and used as a biomarker to diagnose and follow prostate cancer.

Janux shares were up 118.54% at $33. The stock has gained nearly 41% so far this year, after declining 18.53% in 2023.

TD Cowen analyst Marc Frahm said the therapy has multi-billion-dollar potential after data.

Cytokine Release Syndrome, an immune system over-response, was also observed in patients, but Janux said it was mild and temporary, and was quickly managed with treatment.

The company also reported interim data from an early-stage trial of its another treatment, JANX008, in advanced or metastatic solid tumors patients known to express high levels of a protein that helps cancer cells grow.

It showed a differentiated safety and encouraging signs of efficacy in heavily pre-treated subjects with different solid tumor types, the company said.

Janux, which develops novel T-cell engaging immunotherapies to treat cancer, debuted on the Nasdaq in 2021.

