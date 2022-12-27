Markets
Janux Therapeutics Submits IND Application For JANX008, EGFR-TRACTr For Solid Tumors

December 27, 2022 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) said that it has submitted the investigational new drug application for JANX008 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an EGFR-TRACTr in development for the treatment of EGFR-expressing solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, colorectal cancer or CRC, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck or SCCHN.

JANX008 is a double-masked Tumor Activated T Cell Engager in which the EGFR-binding domain and the T cell-specific binding domain (CD3) is masked.

In preclinical studies, JANX008 was well tolerated in non-human primates with limited healthy tissue toxicities and cytokine release syndrome and exhibited enhanced safety and PK properties relative to unmasked TCEs. The data along with the superior manufacturability properties of JANX008 support its further development as an attractive solid tumor therapeutic.

