Janux Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with a Buy rating and $69 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. Janux has an innovative T cell engager tech “poised to make a dent” in the solid tumor treatment paradigm, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

