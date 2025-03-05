JANUX THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $JANX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JANUX THERAPEUTICS ($JANX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $456,215 and earnings of -$0.46 per share.

JANUX THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

JANUX THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $JANX stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURES XI, L.P. AVALON has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 2,674,180 shares for an estimated $123,250,748 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $53,700,000

DAVID ALAN CAMPBELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,495,888 .

. ANDREW HOLLMAN MEYER (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 66,668 shares for an estimated $3,170,539 .

. THOMAS DIRAIMONDO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $231,716 .

. JAY LICHTER sold 3,815 shares for an estimated $178,084

JANUX THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of JANUX THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

