Janux Therapeutics announces $300M common stock offering

Janux Therapeutics (JANX) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300M of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of common stock issued to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance clinical development of its internal product pipeline and for general corporate purposes. BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Stifel, Cantor and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, LifeSci Capital, BTIG and Jones are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JANX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.