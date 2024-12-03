News & Insights

Janux Therapeutics announces $300M common stock offering

December 03, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Janux Therapeutics (JANX) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300M of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of common stock issued to certain investors that so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance clinical development of its internal product pipeline and for general corporate purposes. BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Stifel, Cantor and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, LifeSci Capital, BTIG and Jones are acting as co-managers for the offering.

