Janux Enters Collaboration And Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement With Bristol Myers Squibb

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) has announced a collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance a novel therapeutic candidate for solid tumors.

The undisclosed program will target a validated solid tumor antigen expressed across multiple cancer types. Under the agreement, Janux will complete preclinical development through IND submission, after which Bristol Myers Squibb will assume responsibility for subsequent clinical development and global commercialization. Janux will remain actively involved, supporting Bristol Myers Squibb through the first Phase 1 clinical study.

As part of the collaboration, Janux will receive up to $50 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments. The company is also eligible for development, regulatory, and commercial milestones totaling approximately $800 million, in addition to tiered royalties on global product sales.

Janux's proprietary platforms- Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr), Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr), and Adaptive Immune Response Modulator (ARM)- are designed to selectively activate immune responses in the tumor microenvironment while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The company currently has two TRACTr candidates in Phase 1 trials: JANX007, targeting PSMA in adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and JANX008, targeting EGFR in multiple solid tumors including colorectal, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Management stated that the collaboration validates the strength of Janux's tumor-activated platforms and expands its reach in solid tumor oncology by combining its technology with Bristol Myers Squibb's expertise in clinical development and commercialization.

JANX has traded between $12.80 and $47.58 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $14.01, up 5.65%.

