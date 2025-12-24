BioTech
JANX

Janux Completes Phase 1a Dose-escalation In Phase 1 JANX008 Study; Expansion Cohorts To Commence

December 24, 2025 — 01:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provided an update that the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating JANX008 across multiple solid tumour indications has been completed. In addition, the program has initiated expansion cohorts to enable further evaluation and support continued dose optimisation across selected solid tumour settings.

JANX008 is Janux's lead EGFR-targeted Tumor Activated T Cell Engager TRACTr, evaluated in multiple solid tumour indications. It is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study or NCT05783622 designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and evidence of clinical activity.

Janux expects to provide additional updates on JANX008 as the study progresses and data continue to mature.

Janux has two Tumour Activated T Cell Engager TRACTr therapeutic candidates, JANX007 and JANX008, in clinical trials.

The first targeting PSMA is in development for prostate cancer, and the second, targeting EGFR, is being developed for colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

Over the year, JANX have traded in the range of $13.76 to $61.59 JANX closed Tuesday's trade 0.21% up at $14.12.

In the overnight market, JANX is trading 0.50% higher at $14.19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JANX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.