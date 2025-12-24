Janux Completes Phase 1a Dose-escalation In Phase 1 JANX008 Study; Expansion Cohorts To Commence

(RTTNews) - Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provided an update that the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating JANX008 across multiple solid tumour indications has been completed. In addition, the program has initiated expansion cohorts to enable further evaluation and support continued dose optimisation across selected solid tumour settings.

JANX008 is Janux's lead EGFR-targeted Tumor Activated T Cell Engager TRACTr, evaluated in multiple solid tumour indications. It is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study or NCT05783622 designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and evidence of clinical activity.

Janux expects to provide additional updates on JANX008 as the study progresses and data continue to mature.

Janux has two Tumour Activated T Cell Engager TRACTr therapeutic candidates, JANX007 and JANX008, in clinical trials.

The first targeting PSMA is in development for prostate cancer, and the second, targeting EGFR, is being developed for colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

Over the year, JANX have traded in the range of $13.76 to $61.59 JANX closed Tuesday's trade 0.21% up at $14.12.

In the overnight market, JANX is trading 0.50% higher at $14.19.

