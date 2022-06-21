Markets
Janus Names Anselm Wong CFO

(RTTNews) - Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) announced the appointment of Anselm Wong as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective July 1, 2022. He joins the company from General Electric (GE), where he served as CFO of GE Digital. He previously served as Vice President and Deputy CFO at Resideo Technologies. Prior to that, Wong served in finance leadership roles at Honeywell.

Janus noted that these changes are not the result of any matter relating to the company's accounting practices or financial statements.

Janus also reaffirmed its financial guidance for the full year 2022, which it provided in connection with the first quarter results on May 17, 2022.

