Janus International Q3 Profit Increases, Revenues Up 6.7%; Raises 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) reported third quarter net income of $37.0 million, or $0.25 per share, a 14.2% increase compared to $32.4 million, or $0.22 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $39.0 million, up 20.3% compared to $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share was $0.27, a 22.7% increase compared to $0.22. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenues were $280.1 million, a 6.7% increase compared to $262.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 Analysts on average had estimated $275.47 million in revenue.

For 2023, the company now expects revenue in a range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion, up from the previous guidance range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $280 million to $290 million, up from the previous range of $269.5 million to $289.5 million.

Shares of Janus International are up 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

