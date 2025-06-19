Is Janus International Group (JBI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Janus International Group, Inc. is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Janus International Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBI's full-year earnings has moved 35.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, JBI has gained about 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Janus International Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

MasTec (MTZ) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21%.

In MasTec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Janus International Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that JBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Janus International Group, Inc. and MasTec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

