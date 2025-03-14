Is Janus International Group (JBI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Janus International Group, Inc. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Janus International Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBI's full-year earnings has moved 84.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, JBI has gained about 9.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -9.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Janus International Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Gibraltar Industries (ROCK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.3%.

In Gibraltar Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Janus International Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.9% this year, meaning that JBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Gibraltar Industries is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Janus International Group, Inc. and Gibraltar Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

