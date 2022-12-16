Janus International Group (JBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.80, changing hands as low as $9.70 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.95 per share, with $12.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.65.

