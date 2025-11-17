Janus International Group (JBI) Price Target Decreased by 18.42% to 9.49

The average one-year price target for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) has been revised to $9.49 / share. This is a decrease of 18.42% from the prior estimate of $11.63 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.24% from the latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.17%, an increase of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 185,819K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,872K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 21.08% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,028K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,769K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,293K shares , representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 90.72% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,262K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares , representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 71.37% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,473K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.