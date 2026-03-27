Janus International Group (JBI) Price Target Decreased by 12.37% to 8.31

The average one-year price target for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) has been revised to $8.31 / share. This is a decrease of 12.37% from the prior estimate of $9.49 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.17% from the latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 45.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.17%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.43% to 138,398K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 7,746K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 24.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,862K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 29.45% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,568K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,473K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,342K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 3,479K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

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