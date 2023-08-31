Janus International Group Inc - (JBI) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Janus International Group Inc - (NYSE:JBI) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 14.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.93% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.25%, a decrease of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 153,161K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 44,440K shares representing 30.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,125K shares, representing a decrease of 17.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,077K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,329K shares, representing a decrease of 13.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 6,479K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

