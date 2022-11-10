Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.95 per share, with $13.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.96.

