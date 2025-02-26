JANUS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $JBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

JANUS INTERNATIONAL ($JBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $230,800,000, beating estimates of $187,042,102 by $43,757,898.
JANUS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of JANUS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 6,227,738 shares (+74.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,773,874
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,898,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,352,100
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 5,285,283 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,846,830
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,381,017 shares (+536.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,200,474
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 3,425,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,178,784
- FIL LTD removed 2,975,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,077,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,207,140 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,222,479
