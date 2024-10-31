Janus Henderson reports Q3 adjusted EPS 91c, consensus 78c

Reports Q3 revenue $624.8M, consensus $600.88M. The company said, “Janus Henderson (JHG) again delivered another solid set of quarterly results, building upon tangible momentum in the business. The results reflect market gains, solid investment performance produced by our world-class investment professionals, a second consecutive quarter of positive net flows delivered by our dedicated client groups, and the efforts and productivity from all our operating and support areas. Our teams have worked together to execute our strategy to Protect & Grow, Amplify, and Diversify our business, which is delivering growth across channels and regions. Better net flows, a stable net management fee rate, and operating leverage resulted in a 42% year-over-year increase in our adjusted diluted EPS to US$0.91. Our healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation provide us the flexibility to continue to invest in the business-both organically and inorganically-as well as return cash to shareholders. While we are pleased with the clear momentum, we recognize there will always be work to be done, and we continue to be focused on positioning Janus Henderson to deliver superior outcomes for our clients, employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders.”

